Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 13 (ANI): Life in the border districts of Jaisalmer and Barmer has returned to normal, with schools and markets operating as usual. In Jaisalmer, schools reopened today after being closed on May 7 following the Operation Sindoor that targeted terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Barmer reported no incidents of drones, firing, or shelling last night. Residents were seen shopping in markets and carrying on with their daily routines.

Also Read | Amritsar Hooch Tragedy: 15 Labourers Die After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Punjab's Majitha Area; Main Accused Prabhjit Singh Arrested (Watch Videos).

The vice principal of a girls' school in Jaisalmer told ANI that the situation has become normal, and there is full attendance of staff at her school.

"The situation is very normal. Schools are open, and the staff attendance is full. The children are reaching school, and the order has not yet been received from the department regarding the exams for the ninth and eleventh grades. As soon as the order comes, the exam will be conducted," she said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 13, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Meanwhile, life in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi returned to normal after India and Pakistan came to an understanding on the cessation of hostilities. Morning visuals showed students returning to school.

However, local residents of a border village in the Samba district feared violation of the understanding by the Pakistan army after blasts were heard on Monday night and splinters hit one of the houses.

The roof and kitchen of the affected house have been damaged after shelling by Pakistan.Dalbeer Singh, a local, said that there was constant fear due to shelling by Pakistan.

"We were clueless last night, but we heard noises. We saw in the morning that this had happened. However, there is not much damage. We were all at home when the explosion happened. The police came later and took stock of the situation. There is an environment of fear."

Prakar Singh, a local from another border village, said, "When the drone firing happened, I was trying to calm my kids. Pakistan is not ready to agree."

Red streaks were seen and explosions heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Samba on Monday evening, with Army sources saying that a small number of drones had come in the Samba sector and were being engaged.

Army sources said that comparatively, a very small number of drones have come in the Samba sector, and they are being engaged, and there is nothing to be alarmed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)