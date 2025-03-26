Berhampur (Odisha), Mar 26 (PTI) A local court in Odisha on Wednesday sentenced a 48-year-old woman to life imprisonment for killing a mentally challenged woman two years ago.

District and sessions judge Rupashree Choudhury awarded life imprisonment to Rubita Adhikari for killing Bishnupriya Sahu (38) in Ganjam district's K Nuagaon police station limits on January 8, 2023.

The court pronounced the judgment after recording the statements of 17 witnesses, including police and medical reports, public prosecutor Trilochan Parida said.

"The convict was in jail since her arrest after committing the murder. The court, however, acquitted her male co-accused due to the lack of evidence," he said.

According to police, Rubita, who stayed in Bhubaneswar, had an illicit relationship with a man from her village and visited him frequently.

On the fateful day, she came to the village to attend a feast. "She also talked with her lover that night, which was seen by Bishnupriya. Fearing she might disclose their relationship, the convict strangulated her to death, police said.

Two days after the incident, police registered a case and arrested the woman and her lover.

