Jaipur, Mar 14 (PTI) Light rain was recorded in some parts of the eastern Rajasthan, while the western part of the state remained dry in the last 24 hours, a MeT official said.

According to the Meteorological Department, after the rain, the temperature in some areas dropped by one to three degrees Celsius.

In the last 24 hours, until 8:30 am today, 12 mm of rain was recorded in Weir of Bharatpur, 9 mm each in Bayana, Roopwas, and Kama, 8 mm in Sikar, 7 mm each in Rajgarh (Alwar), Mania (Dholpur), and Nadbai (Bharatpur), 6 mm in Bhusawar (Bharatpur), and 5 mm in Sepau (Dholpur).

According to the department, a hailstorm was also recorded in many areas, including Chomu, Kotputli-Behror, and Bansur during this period.

Due to a heavy storm and rain on Thursday evening in Bharatpur, an electricity pole fell on a father and his two sons riding a bike. Police said that the father died on the spot in the accident, and both the sons were seriously injured.

The accident took place near Gudawali turn on Nadbai-Halena road.

