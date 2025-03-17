Shimla, Mar 17 (PTI) Isolated areas in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received light snow, while the lower and middle hills witnessed light rain on Monday, according to the local Met office.

Except for Tuesday, the state will experience a wet spell until Friday, the office added.

Kalpa received 17.9 cm of snow, Sangla 8.6 cm, and Gondla 1 cm since Sunday evening. Thunderstorms were observed in Shimla, Jubbarhatti, Kangra, Sundernagar, Jot, and Bhuntar.

Shallow fog reduced visibility to about 800 meters in parts of Mandi district, while gusty winds swept through Seobagh, Neri, Kotkhai, and Bilaspur.

Bhabhanagar received 21.6 mm of rain, followed by Baghi (19.5 mm), Sandhole (19 mm), Bijahi (14 mm), Bhuntar (11.9 mm), Seobagh (11.2 mm), Kufri (11 mm), Theog (10 mm), Slapper (9 mm), and Sangla (8.2 mm).

Shimla recorded 6.1 mm of rain, and Manali 6 mm.

The Met office has predicted light rain and snow at isolated places in Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, and the higher reaches of Chamba from Wednesday to Friday. It has forecast dry weather in the state on Tuesday.

Keylong was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of minus 5.1 degrees Celsius, while Dhaulakuan was the hottest during the day, with a temperature of 27.7 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh has received 75.6 mm of rain from March 1 to 17, compared to a normal of 63.8 mm.

