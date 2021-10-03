Jaipur, Oct 2 (PTI) Light to heavy rainfall was recorded in parts of Rajasthan in the past 24 hours, according to the Met department.

The highest 9 cm of rainfall was recorded in Jhunjhunu's Udaipurwati followed by Relmagra in Rajsamand where 6 cm of rainfall was recorded.

Malarna Dungar (Sawaimadhopur) and Sahada (Bhilwara) reported 4 cm of rainfall, with some places receiving below 4 cm of rainfall during the period.

Many roads in Jaipur were flooded with rainwater and passengers of a city bus were rescued in the Dher ke Balaji area after the vehicle got stuck in rainwater.

