Lucknow, Aug 22 (PTI) Light to moderate rainfall along with thundershowers occurred at many places over eastern Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said.

Rains along with thundershower and light thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over western parts of the state on August 23 and 24.

Rainfall along with thundershowers is very likely at a few places over eastern parts of the state on August 25.

