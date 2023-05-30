Shimla, May 30 (PTI) Light to moderate rain continued to lash several parts of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, Met officials said.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from Thursday and the local Met office has issued a 'yellow' alert for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places for Wednesday and Thursday and thunderstorm and lightning for Friday and Saturday..

Pachhad received 61 mm of rainfall, the highest in the state, followed by Jubberhatti (42.4 mm), Gaggal (42 mm), Nahan and Solan (40 mm each), Mandi (36.5 mm), Kufri (34 mm), Dharamshala (33 mm), Shimla (32.5 mm), Chamba (27. 5 mm) and Mashobra and Dhaulakaun (26 mm each).

Keylong in the Lahaul and Spiti district recorded the coldest night temperature at 5 degrees Celsius while Dhaulakaun was the hottest during the day at 32.5 degrees, the Met office said.

Himachal Pradesh has received 17 per cent excess rainfall in May. It has recorded 280 mm of rainfall against a normal of 238 mm, according to the weather office.

