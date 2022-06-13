Sonbhadra (UP), Jun 13 (PTI) Two brothers were killed in a lightning strike during a thunderstorm in Khajura village of the district on Monday, police said.

Amit Kumar Agrahari (25) and Satish Kumar Agrahari (28) were sitting outside their house when lightning struck them in the evening, Shrikant Rai, in-charge of Anpara police station said.

The duo sustained severe burns and was taken to a hospital in Dibulganj where the doctors declared them brought dead.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

