Jaunpur (UP), May 1 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was killed in a lightning strike in the Sarpataha area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

Chandrashekhar, a resident of Habibpur village, went outside on Sunday to throw out the garbage when it was raining and was struck by lightning, Circle Officer (Shahganj) Chob Singh said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Hoax Bomb Call: Purushottam Express Train Halted for Hours at Dagmagpur Station After Receiving Bomb Threat (Watch Video).

He was later found dead by his family members, Singh added.

His body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

Also Read | ‘Soviet Dior’ Slava Zaitsev Dies at 85.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)