Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the 6th Annual Conference of the Indian Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (Photo/X:@ombirlakota)

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 3(ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on Friday, inaugurated the 6th Annual Conference of the Indian Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation at Rajasthan International Centre, Jhalana, Jaipur.

The three-day conference will provide doctors and experts from across the country an opportunity to deliberate on the important subject of organ transplantation.

Addressing the gathering, Birla expressed happiness that through this platform, new techniques and experiences of medical science are being shared, so that new ways of saving lives can be found.

Birla observed that, just as awareness in society regarding blood donation has increased over time, and people are voluntarily donating blood to fulfil the resolve of saving lives, it is equally necessary to spread awareness about organ donation.

He underlined that through organ donation, many lives can be saved and a ray of hope can be lit in those families who are going through the pain of losing their loved ones.

Emphasising that organ donation is not only a subject of medicine, but a resolve connected with human sensitivity and the spirit of service, Birla said, "I believe that with the expertise of doctors and the participation of society, organ donation will take the form of a mass movement and thousands of people will get a new life."

Senior doctors, medical experts and delegates from across India are participating in the conference. (ANI)

