Ghaziabad, February 1: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a rally in Ghaziabad, promised that the BJP government in UP would provide double dose ration every month to every household.

"Just like a free double dose vaccination, the BJP government would also provide you people with free double dose ration every month", said Yogi Adityanath.

While speaking further on vaccination, Yogi said that 135 crore people got free vaccination, free COVID care, free tests under PM Narendra Modi's leadership.

"The people who mislead you on vaccines asking you not to get vaccinated saying it is a BJP vaccine, tell them since it was a BJP vaccine, you vote for the BJP only", said Yogi.

Speaking about the developments in UP, Yogi said that 12 crore and 61 lakh UP people were given toilets after BJP came to power in 2017.

Taking a swipe at the previous Samajwadi Party government, Yogi claimed," Before 2017, all the money meant for development works in Uttar Pradesh was confined to the walls of Samajwadi party office but when the BJP came to power, it extracted all the money. Out of which the 30,000 crores defence corridor, Delhi-Meerut rapid rail corridor is built." Yogi informed that through the rapid rail, one can easily reach Delhi in 20-25 minutes.

He claimed that the poor people were deprived of the facilities under the regime of the previous governments.

"Earlier girls were insecure. They were scared to come out of their houses. Now the situation had changed. Our BJP government put the criminals behind bars", stated Yogi. He further claimed that SP has given tickets to criminals.

"Have you seen any riot in the last 5 years? Before 2017, there were riots every other day. Will you vote for people orchestrating riots and posing a threat to women security? No self-respecting society can support elements who are a threat to women security", UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Meerut.

