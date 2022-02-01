Vellore, February 1: In another instance of rising crime against minors, a 34-year-old TV mechanic was arrested on Monday on charges of sexually assaulting his six-year-old girl near Katpadi in Vellore district.

Police said the mechanic's wife died a year ago following jaundice and he was living with his daughter in his father-in-law's house. Chennai: Man Tries to Sexually Assault Daughter; Wife Hammers Him to Death

After picking up a quarrel with his father-in-law, he shifted to a house on rent near Katpadi along with his daughter three days ago. His neighbours found him acting in a suspicious manner. They suspected that the man physically abused his daughter and alerted police, according to a report in Times of India.

Police inquiries revealed that the man had been sexually harassing his daughter and assaulting her using a belt. He had threatened her not to reveal the incidents to anyone, police said. The minor girl narrated the incidents of sexual assault and physical torture meted out by her father. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 47-Year-Old Man Sexually Assaults Minor Daughter Under Influence Of Alcohol In Villupuram District, Arrested

Police booked the man under Section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (ii) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code read with different sections of Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) Act, 2015 and arrested him. Police handed over the minor girl to her grandfather after medical examinations.

