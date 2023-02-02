Etawah, Feb 1 (PTI) A lioness gave birth to a cub at the Lion Safari in Etawah in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, a senior official said.

With this, the number of cubs born at the safari so far has risen to nine, the official said.

Deputy Director of Etawah Lion Safari A K Singh said lioness Jessica gave birth to a cub on Wednesday at the safari.

Now, the number of cubs born at the safari has risen to nine. This will help in increasing the number of lions at the safari and this is a matter of happiness, he said.

