Nalanda, February 1: Most adolescents dream of spending time alone with a member of the opposite sex, but what would happen to a boy who finds himself in the midst of a large number of girls in a room?

This happened to one boy who had come to take the Class 12 examination at a school in Bihar. Mani Shankar, a student of Bihar Sharif's Allama Iqbal College went to take an intermediate examination at Brilliant School. However, as soon as he realized that he was the lone boy in a room full of 50 girls, he blacked out. Video: Student Panics, Faints After Finding Himself Alone Among 500 Girls At Examination Centre in Bihar’s Nalanda; Admitted to Hospital.

Watch Video: Boy Faints After Finding Himself Alone Among 500 Girls at Examination Centre

According to Shankar's aunt, he fainted out of "nervousness". He developed a fever and was rushed to the hospital. Delhi Shocker: Class 2 Student Dies After Fainting in Government School in Aman Vihar Area.

"He went to the examination centre and saw that the room was full of girls, he became nervous and developed a fever, and he fainted," Shankar's aunt told ANI. The student has been admitted to Sadar Hospital for treatment and is currently stable.

