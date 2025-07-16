Etawah (UP), Jul 16 (PTI) One of the two surviving Asiatic lion cubs born in April at the Etawah Safari Park and Asiatic Lion Breeding Centre died during treatment on Wednesday, officials said.

Safari Park Director Anil Kumar Patel said lioness Roopa gave birth to four cubs on the night of April 20-21. However, one cub was stillborn while another died a few days later, after being attacked by the mother.

Patel said that lioness Roopa did not care for the cubs and did not nurse them, prompting park staff to intervene and rear the remaining two cubs through artificial means.

"One of the two surviving cubs fell ill on July 4 and stopped feeding. Veterinary doctors at the park treated the cub under the guidance of wildlife experts. But despite all efforts, it succumbed on Wednesday," Patel said.

The body of the deceased cub has been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death, he added.

Now only one of the four cubs remains alive, officials said.

