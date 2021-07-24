Thane, Jul 24 (PTI) Liquor worth Rs 12.31 lakh meant for unauthorized sale in Maharashtra was seized from a vehicle which met with an accident on Shil Daighar-Kalwa road in Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place on Thursday and a case has been registered against the owner of the vehicle, while efforts were on to nab the driver and cleaner who fled from the spot, a Mumbra police station official said.

The Indian Made Foreign Liquor, concealed in boxes with soap labels, was manufactured in Goa and its sale was prohibited in Maharashtra, he added.

