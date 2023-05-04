Jammu, May 4: The Army helicopter crash in Kishtwar district in which a technician was killed and two pilots were injured on Thursday was the fifth such incident in Jammu and Kashmir since 2021. Here are brief details of the previous crashes.

January 25, 2021: Army helicopter Dhruv crash-landed in Kathua district's Lakhanpur near Punjab border, killing one pilot and injuring another. Indian Army Helicopter Crash: Military Chopper Crashes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar, Rescue Operations Underway.

August 3, 2021: Army aviation squadron's Rudra helicopter crashed into Ranjit Sagar Dam on Kathua-Pathankot border, killing both the pilots – Lt Col Abheet Singh and Captain Jayant Joshi. While the body of Singh was retrieved from the dam on August 15, Joshi's mortal remains were fished out on October 17. Indian Army Chopper Crash: Military Helicopter Crashes in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, Pilots Suffer Injuries.

September 21, 2021: Army's Cheetah helicopter crash-landed in dense forests near Patnitop in Udhampur district, killing both the pilots – Major Rohit Kumar and Major Anuj Rajput.

March 11, 2022: Army's Cheetah helicopter crashed in Gurez sector of north Kashmir's Bandipora district, killing its co-pilot Major Sankalp Yadav and injuring the pilot, a Lt Col-rank officer.

