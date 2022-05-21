Bhubaneswar, May 20 (PTI) Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer SK Lohani said on Friday that arrangements for live webcasting have been made in 50 cent of the polling booths in Brajrajnagar assembly segment, where by-election is scheduled to be held on May 31.

As many as 2,14,878 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise for the bypoll -- 1,04,811 of them women and 17 of the third gender.

"Of the 279 polling booths in the constituency, 50 per cent will be having live webcasting facilities," he maintained.

A total of 11 candidates are in the fray for the bypoll, he said.

As many as 325 voters are eligible to cast their votes through postal ballot.

Strict enforcement measures have been adopted by the police and the excise department after the announcement of polls, Lohani noted.

"Apart from the state police, three companies of the central paramilitary force will be deployed for the by-election and a helpline number '1950' has also been issued for the assistance of citizens," he said.

Given the sweltering heat, arrangements for overhead sheds and drinking water have been made in each polling station, Lohani pointed out.

Voters will be allowed entry into the booths only after thermal screening, he added.

The Brajrajnagar Assembly seat fell vacant after the demise of BJD MLA Kishore Mohanty in December last year.

The constituency is set to witness a triangular fight among BJD candidate Alaka Mohanty, wife of deceased MLA, BJP candidate Radharani Panda and Congress candidate Kishore Patel.

