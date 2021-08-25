New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Anticipating a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital has ramped up its bed capacity and trained doctors and staff not deputed in ICUs to meet any challenge, officials said on Wednesday.

The LNJP Hospital with 1,500 beds and a 500-bed ICU facility at Ramlila Maidan attached to it during the second wave of the pandemic, has a total of 2,000 beds.

"The total bed capacity has been ramped up from existing 2,000 to 2,200. And, 100 of the 500 ICU beds at Ramlila Ground facility has been reserved for paediatric Covid patients as the third wave is expected to hit children more," a senior official of the hospital said.

The LNJP Hospital has played a critical role in both the first and second waves of the pandemic.

"Our ICU staff are already trained, but from June we started training our doctors, nurses and paramedic staff who are not in the ICUs in case there is a third wave," the official said.

The national capital had reeled under a brutal second wave of the pandemic which claimed a massive number of lives daily with the issue of shortage in oxygen supply at various hospitals adding to the woes.

Delhi has reported over 14.3 lakh cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic last year while more than 25,000 people have died due to the disease.

