New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, held a review meeting with officers at Rail Bhawan on Saturday. Ravneet Singh Bittu, Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, was also present in the meeting, an official statement said.

The Union Minister directed officials to provide the local cuisine of the region in Vande Bharat trains. "Introducing local cuisine will significantly enhance the passenger experience by offering food that reflects the culture and tastes of the regions being traversed. This facility will be expanded to all the trains progressively in future".

The Union Minister also noted that the crackdown by Indian Railways on train ticket booking through fake identities is yielding positive results. "Following the introduction of a stringent system to establish user identity and detect fake IDs, about 5,000 new user IDs are now being added daily on the IRCTC website. Before the latest reforms, this number had touched nearly one lakh new user IDs per day"

"These steps have already helped Indian Railways deactivate 3.03 crore fake accounts. Another 2.7 crore user IDs have either been temporarily suspended or identified for suspension based on the suspicious activities they are indulging in"

The Union Minister and the Minister of State directed officials to ensure that the ticketing system is reformed to a level where all travellers are able to book tickets easily through a real and genuine user ID. (ANI)

