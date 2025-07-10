Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Indian National Congress party leader Nana Patole responded to a statement made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut regarding no alliance within the INDIA bloc and the potential coming together of Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray for the Mumbai local body election.

Patole emphasized that local elections are fought based on the confidence and efforts of local party workers and leaders and added, "These elections should not be viewed in that manner."

Patole said, "There is no need for me to make a comment. I won't make any comments on Sanjay Raut. I have said this many a time that local body elections are contested by taking local workers and local leaders into confidence. So, these elections should not be viewed like that..."

He further added that the state government of Maharashtra is formed in alliance, but they have a different approach for the local elections as well.

"Different alliance are formed in different district as per the requirement. So alliances are made and broken...this will not be an issue here", he said.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, "I have not said that Shiv Sena and MNS are contesting (local body) elections together. I said that there is pressure and demand from the public on Shiv Sena and MNS to contest local body elections together. People think that if the rights of 'Marathi Maanus' are to be protected, then Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray must come together.... Raj Thackeray has a different style of working..."

There has been speculation that the MNS and the UBT Sena may come together to contest the BMC elections. This could force a split in the Aghadi alliance.

"I think he (Sanjay Raut) means that if Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray contest the upcoming BMC election together, it may cause rifts in the INDIA bloc... If this happens, it will benefit our Mahayuti and win the elections... Many Marathis support the BJP, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar... That is why we don't care if Uddhav and Raj Thackeray reconcile," said Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

The UBT Sena contested the Maharashtra Assembly polls in alliance with the Congress and the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP. (ANI)

