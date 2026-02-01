Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 1 (ANI): Describing the Union Budget 2026-27 as a decisive step towards a Developed India, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday said the budget presents a clear roadmap for inclusive growth, employment generation and social justice.

Presented at Kartavya Bhavan, this first budget from the new complex seeks to bring every section of society into the mainstream of development.

Also Read | Phoenix Mall Coming to Thane: Demolition of Huhtamaki Paper Products Site in Majiwada Marks Formal Commencement of Phoenix Mills Project (See Pics).

The Chief Minister said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman places the aspirations of the poor, farmers, youth, women and the middle class at its core."

He added that states like Chhattisgarh stand to gain significantly from the opportunities created through this budget.

Also Read | Shahjahanpur Shocker: Man Beats Teenager to Death in Rawatpur Village Over Suspicion of Him Having an Affair With His Wife, Arrested.

Strengthening agriculture and the rural economy, the budget focuses on AI-driven technologies and the promotion of animal husbandry and the dairy sector. The Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj initiative is expected to give fresh momentum to local industries and handicrafts, creating new employment opportunities in villages.

The budget also creates significant employment opportunities for youth through startups, MSMEs, manufacturing, and tourism. A stronger focus on tourism will boost local economic activity, while lower costs for overseas education and travel will help young Indians access global opportunities.

Calling the Rs 10,000 crore allocation for the biopharma sector historic, the Chief Minister said, "It would make medicines for serious diseases more affordable. Upgradation of district hospitals, establishment of trauma centres and regional medical tourism hubs will strengthen healthcare services while generating employment."

Highlighting women empowerment, infrastructure expansion, the semiconductor mission and tax reforms as key achievements, Chief Minister Sai said the budget truly embodies the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. He expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Union Finance Minister on behalf of the people of Chhattisgarh for the forward-looking and people-centric budget. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)