Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI): Local residents informed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about traffic problems they face when the CM's convoy was stuck in traffic after a truck and a car broke down blocking the highway near Chandani Chowk in Pune on Friday evening.

Personnel from the Pimpri Chinchwad Police traffic department rushed to the spot and helped the chief minister's convoy pass through the area. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anand Bhoite said the chief minister was on his way to Satara.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 12 Earthquakes Jolted the UT in Past 5 Days.

"Due to a Car and truck broke down on Pune Bangalore highway yesterday around 8 pm at Chandani chowk junction Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's convoy got stuck in traffic for 15 min. We immediately rushed to the spot and helped the convoy pass through," Anand Bhoite said.

Locals complained to CM about the traffic issue on the spot.

Also Read | Justice UU Lalit Sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India; Watch Video.

"As he was moving slowly due to traffic, some people standing on service roads approached him and apprised him of the daily traffic issues due to the ongoing road work," he further said.

Shinde then called officials concerned with the civic body and the NHAI and asked them to address the issue.

Currently, a ring road construction work is underway at Chandani Chowk causing daily traffic during peak hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)