Thane, May 20 (PTI) Local train services of the Central Railway were disrupted in the morning rush hour on Tuesday after a buffalo got run over by a train in Maharashtra's Thane district, railway officials said.

A Kalyan-bound fast train hit a buffalo between Kalwa and Thane stations, affecting the movement of trains, a spokesperson of the Central Railway said.

Several fast trains between Mumbai and Kalyan were stranded between Kalwa and Mumbai, and they had to be diverted to the slow corridor to ease congestion and maintain movement on the route, he said.

"The affected train had to halt until the track was cleared. Other fast trains were diverted to the slow line until normal operations could resume," the spokesperson said.

Railway and emergency personnel were deployed to remove the carcass and inspect the tracks before restoring traffic. Though services were eventually normalised, residual delays continued for some time.

