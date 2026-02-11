Mumbai, February 11: A quick-thinking Central Railway employee saved the life of an elderly woman on February 7 at Kurla station after she slipped while attempting to alight from a moving local train. The incident, which occurred around 12:30 PM, was captured on the station’s CCTV cameras and has since garnered widespread praise on social media. The employee, identified as John Paul, a Chief Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk (CCTC) at Kurla, intervened just seconds before the passenger could have been pulled under the train.

The video shows the elderly woman losing her balance as she stepped off the accelerating train onto the platform. As she began to slide toward the dangerous gap between the train and the platform edge, Paul, who was nearby, rushed forward without hesitation. He managed to grab the woman and pull her to safety, preventing a potentially fatal accident. The Division Railway Manager (DRM) of Mumbai’s Central Railway later shared the footage on X (formerly Twitter), commending Paul for his "exemplary presence of mind and courage." Mumbai: Alert Railway Security Personnel Rescues Woman Dragged by Moving Train at Borivali Railway Station (Watch Video).

🚨 Life-saving act at Kurla Station On 07.02.2026 at about 12:30 hrs, Shri John Paul, CCTC/Kurla, displayed exemplary presence of mind and courage by saving an elderly lady passenger who slipped while alighting from a moving local train at Kurla station. The grateful passenger… pic.twitter.com/IieF6yWb0v — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) February 11, 2026

The high-definition CCTV footage from Kurla Station provides a clear look at the narrow escape. In the video, the woman is seen struggling to maintain her footing as the train gains speed. John Paul’s reaction was near-instantaneous, demonstrating the vigilance often required of railway staff in Mumbai’s high-traffic suburban network.

Following the rescue, the passenger, who remained uninjured but shaken, expressed her deep gratitude to Paul and the Railway Administration. The incident has been cited by railway officials as a prime example of the dedication shown by staff members who often go beyond their primary duties to ensure passenger safety. Mumbai: Alert RPF Personnel Saves Man's Life Who Fell on Platform While Boarding Train at Andheri Station, Video Surfaces.

Railway Response and Safety Warnings

Taking to social media to highlight the act, the DRM Mumbai CR urged commuters to prioritise safety over speed. "The grateful passenger expressed heartfelt thanks to Shri John Paul and the Railway Administration," the official statement read. The post concluded with a reminder for all travelers to "travel responsibly and ensure a safer journey for everyone."

Railway authorities frequently issue advisories against boarding or alighting from moving trains, a practice that remains a significant cause of accidents on the Mumbai suburban line. Despite these warnings, many commuters take risks during peak hours, often leading to avoidable tragedies.

The Mumbai suburban railway, often referred to as the city's lifeline, carries millions of passengers daily. Kurla Station is one of the busiest junctions on the Central Line, known for its heavy footfall and crowded platforms.

While the railway has installed platform screen doors in some metro stations and increased the height of platforms at many suburban stops to reduce gaps, human intervention remains a critical factor in saving lives. Employees like John Paul are often the first line of defense in the face of commuter mishaps.

