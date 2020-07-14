Shillong, Jul 14 (PTI) The lockdown imposed in the Meghalaya capital here till 6 am on Wednesday will not be extended further, as contact-tracing in identified clusters has been completed, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Tuesday.

The state government had imposed the lockdown in the Shillong agglomeration from 6 am on Monday.

"As of today, contact-tracing is more or less complete in the wedding party cluster. Extension of lockdown at this point of time is not necessary," Tynsong told reporters here.

The cluster was identified following 10 of those who attended a wedding at Guwahati and another reception party here tested positive for COVID-19.

The deputy chief minister said the names of high-risk contacts will be communicated to the local COVID-19 committee to monitor the movement of such persons.

Health Services Director Aman War said three new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, pushing the state's tally to 270.

A total of 46 persons have so far recovered from the disease and two have died, War said.

Meanwhile, East Garo Hills District Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Tembe announced extension of lockdown and night curfew in the entire district till 5 am of July 20.

Operations of weekly and regular markets, commercial, financial and educational institutions, and movement of individuals between 9 pm and 5 am are restricted, according to an order issued by his office.

Shops in the district can remain open from 8 am to 2 pm and movement of vehicles will continue to be allowed with odd and even number restrictions, it said. PTI

