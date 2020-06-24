Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 24 (ANI): Lockdown in West Bengal has been extended till July 31 with certain relaxations, according to the West Bengal Government.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held an all-party meeting at Nabanna in Kolkata over the COVID-19 situation in the state.

As per the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has a total of 14,728 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 580 people have succumbed to the infection. (ANI)

