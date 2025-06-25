New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Alleging inhuman working conditions of female crew, the All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) has decided to intensify its protest by holding a national convention for them while the Railway Ministry has maintained that it has taken several decisions, of late, to improve the working conditions of male as well as female loco pilots.

The AILRSA has prepared a list of nine crucial demands such as washroom facilities during duty, mandatory leave during pregnancy, proper resting facilities at running rooms and provisions for gynaecologists in all railway hospitals among others to improve female crew working conditions.

The Railway Ministry said waterless urinal facilities have been provided in over 900 locomotives, air conditioning systems have been installed in over 7,000 locomotives to enhance the working environment and to facilitate good quality of rest to loco running staff at outstation, and all running rooms have been made air-conditioned.

"AILRSA held a women's convention on June 24, 2025 at Erode in Tamil Nadu in which 25 women delegates from the six divisions of Southern Railway participated along with the Association's Zonal leaders," K P Varghese, general secretary of South Zone of AILRSA, said.

He added, "Convention ratified the decision of AILRSA to convene a national convention of women loco pilots. It also vehemently protested against the inhuman working atmosphere and the indifferent treatment of railway management which forced 11 lady loco pilots to quit the job forever."

The association has prepared a list of nine crucial demands which, according to its office-bearers, are extremely important for having reasonable working conditions for women loco pilots.

"We have demanded washroom facilities during duty, water toilets in locomotives and construction of toilets near starter signals. At present, waterless toilets have been provided in new locomotives which is not suitable to women loco pilots," Varghese said.

"We have also demanded mandatory leaves during pregnancy and child care. Lactating mothers should be allowed to return to headquarters after every trip while working on goods trains," he added.

R Kumaresan, president, South Zone, AILRSA, said ensuring proper resting facilities and posting female caretakers at the running rooms should be a must for the safety of the female crew.

"We have requested to provide a separate crew lobby with washrooms for the lady running staff in all crew booking points. Also, the authorities should publish the name of 'Internal complaint committees' at all lobbies as required by law," he added.

The association has also urged filling up the vacancies and creating additional leave reserves considering maternity leave, child care leave and the like.

"We have also called for the cancellation of all penal actions against female loco pilots for demanding 'child care leaves' and 'leave without pay'; grant of menstrual leave for the lady running staff and posting of a gynaecologist in all railway hospitals on a daily basis," Varghese said.

