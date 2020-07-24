New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The Centre on Friday said that locust control operations have been carried out in more than 4 lakh hectares area so far in 10 states.

The control measures have been undertaken in states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Breaks Silence on Rajasthan Political Crisis, Tweets 'BJP Conspiracy Against Ashok Gehlot Govt Clear, Governor Must Call Assembly Session'.

"No significant crop losses have been reported in the states of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Haryana. However, some minor crop losses have been reported in some districts of Rajasthan," the agriculture ministry said in a statement.

Swarms of immature pink locusts and adult yellow locusts were active in Barmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Churu, Nagaur, Sriganganagar and Bharatpur districts of Rajasthan, it said.

Also Read | 'Begining of Wrong Trend', Says Kalraj Mishra Over Rajastha CM Ashok Gehlot's 'Gherao Comment': Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 24, 2020.

Of the total area covered so far, the ministry said the Locust Circle Offices (LCOs) have so far taken control measures to kill locust swarms in 2,02,565 hectares area in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Whereas states have taken control measures in 1,98,657 hectares area in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar, it said in a statement.

On July 23 night, the control operations were carried out at 30 places in Barmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Churu, Nagaur and Sriganganagar districts of Rajasthan by LCOs.

Besides this, Rajasthan State Agriculture Department also carried out control operations at one place in Bharatpur district, the statement added.

Currently, 104 control teams with spray vehicles are deputed in Rajasthan and Gujarat. More than 200 central government personnel are engaged in locust control operations.

Aerial spraying capacity has been strengthened for anti-locust operations. A Bell helicopter has been deployed in Rajasthan for use in the Scheduled Desert Area as per the need. Indian Air Force is also conducting trials in anti-locust operation by using Mi-17 helicopter.

"The results are encouraging," the ministry said.

Further, five companies with 15 drones are deployed at Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Nagaur and Phalodi in Rajasthan for effective control of locusts on tall trees and in inaccessible areas through spraying of pesticides, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)