New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday gave Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha to have a detailed discussion on the border situation with China.

In his notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary General, Manish Tewari urged the House to suspend Zero hour and other businesses of the day for having a detailed discussion on the border situation with China.

"Since April 2020, China has engaged in what can only be described as a steady land grab. Till 16 January 2023, seventeen rounds of Commander level talks have taken place between India and China with little success. All the while China continues to build significant infrastructure, including bridges, roads and accommodation for its troops. China is attempting to unilaterally change the status quo," Tewari said in the notice.

He further termed the clashes in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector an "indication of China's steady aggression aimed at changing the status quo on the border".

"The clashes in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh were another indication of China's steady aggression aimed at changing the status quo on the border. What is more, such aggression is no longer limited in territorial scope as is evidenced by the clashes took place in Arunachal Pradesh, around 2000 Kilometers away from the place of previous clashes. There is growing concern that China is unwilling to restore the status quo ante, a situation that puts India at a massive disadvantage," he said.

He also said that China's "large trade surplus" with the country has continued to surge since the military confrontations began in 2020.

"Despite this, China"s large trade surplus with us has continued to surge since the military confrontations began in 2020. The trade deficit for India stood at USD 101.02 billion, crossing the 2021 figure of USD 69.38 billion," his notice to the Lok Sabha read urging the government to take up the matter with seriousness and have detailed discussion regarding the border issue with China.

In December 2020, a clash took place near Yangtse along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive Tawang sector amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh. (ANI)

