Mumbai, February 3: The Government of India has officially implemented a significant increase in the duty-free allowance for international passengers under the updated Baggage Rules, 2026. Effective February 2, travellers arriving in India are now permitted to bring in goods for personal use or gifts worth up to INR 75,000 without paying customs duty. This marks a substantial rise from the previous limit of INR 50,000, aimed at simplifying customs clearance and accommodating the rising costs of consumer electronics and luxury goods.

The Ministry of Finance, through the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), stated that the revision is part of a broader effort to enhance the "Ease of Living" for residents and tourists. The new rules apply to passengers of Indian origin and foreigners residing in India arriving from any country other than Nepal, Bhutan, or Myanmar. For those arriving from neighboring countries, separate limits continue to apply based on the duration of their stay abroad. Budget 2026–27: Apple Scores Policy Victory As India Exempts Foreign Firms From Tax on iPhone Manufacturing Equipment for 5 Years.

Key Changes in the 2026 Baggage Rules

The primary highlight of the notification is the 50% increase in the general free allowance. While the INR 75,000 limit covers most personal effects and travel souvenirs, the government has maintained strict regulations on specific categories such as alcohol, tobacco, and gold.

Under the revised framework, the allowance for used personal effects remains uncapped, provided they are not intended for sale. However, items like flat-screen televisions and professional equipment still fall under specific valuation guidelines and are not included in the general INR 75,000 exemption. Budget 2026 Highlights: Here’s the List of What Gets Cheaper and What Costs More.

Rules for Alcohol, Tobacco, and Gold

Despite the increased monetary limit, the quantitative restrictions on "sin goods" remain unchanged to discourage excessive imports. Passengers aged 18 and above are still restricted to:

Alcohol : Up to 2 liters of liquor or wine.

: Up to 2 liters of liquor or wine. Tobacco: Up to 100 cigarettes, 25 cigars, or 125 grams of tobacco.

Regarding gold jewelry, the existing gender-based exemptions remain in place. An Indian passenger who has resided abroad for over a year can bring in gold jewelry worth up to INR 50,000 (for men) and INR 1,00,000 (for women) duty-free, independent of the general INR 75,000 allowance for other goods.

Industry experts suggest that this move will significantly reduce "Green Channel" congestion at major international airports like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. By raising the threshold, fewer passengers will need to declare mid-range electronics or branded apparel, allowing customs officials to focus on high-value smuggling and commercial imports.

"This is a welcome move for the Indian diaspora and frequent flyers," noted a spokesperson from the Ministry. "It reflects the changing consumption patterns and the higher valuation of goods that travelers typically carry in the modern era."

