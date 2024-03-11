New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Congress on Monday cleared the names for 12 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, sources said.

The decision was taken after the Congress party held its Central Election Committee (CEC).

Also Read | Mahua Moitra Expulsion Case: TMC Leader's Plea Challenging Her Expulsion As MP ‘Not Maintainable’, Lok Sabha Secretariat Tells Supreme Court.

According to sources, Nakul Nath, son of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, will contest from the Chhindwara seat.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge chaired party's CEC meeting in Delhi on Monday.

Also Read | 'This Is a True Act of Democracy': US Singer Mary Millben Hails PM Narendra Modi on CAA Implementation.

Earlier, the Congress had declared the names of 39 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress released its first list of 39 candidates for Lok Sabha elections on Friday, with party General Secretary KC Venugopal asserting that his party's priority is to win the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats.

"Our priority is to win the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats to defeat PM Modi in the next elections. Our target is to win the maximum number of parliament seats for the Congress party," Venugopal told ANI.

The names have been announced for Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshwadeep, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Telangana, and Tripura.

Of the total 39 candidates announced, 16 are from Kerala, seven from Karnataka and six from Chhattisgarh, four from Telangana. Two from Meghalaya and one each from Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim and Lakshwadeep.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal informed that senior party leader Rahul Gandhi will again contest from the Wayanad constituency, the seat won by him in 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)