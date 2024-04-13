New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Congress Central Election Committee meeting is underway at the party headquarters in the national capital to discuss the candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh.

Amid a drama over the Congress nominee for Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat against the Bharatiya Janata Party's Kangana Ranaut, state Congress chief Pratibha Singh on Saturday said that the party leaders believe that a young leader should be fielded so a consensus has been reached on the name of Vikramaditya Singh.

"Discussions were held on the 2-3 names that we shortlisted. It depends on the high command, on Mallikarjun Kharge, and on what names they approve. All our senior leaders believe that this time a young leader should be fielded. So, a consensus has been reached on the name of Vikramaditya (Singh). The names will be finalised soon," she said.

Coming out of the meeting Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said, "There are 4 seats in Himachal Pradesh. It has been decided that candidates for 50 per cent of seats will be announced first. The remaining 50% of seats will be announced later. We have decided that we will field MLAs."

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla also said that the decision on two candidates has been finalised.

"In the meeting, we discussed how to win all 4 seats of Himachal Pradesh. We have decided on candidates for two seats. For the remaining two seats, the discussions will continue," Shukla told ANI.

Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha seats: Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra. The BJP had won all four seats in 2019. The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and by-polls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs will be held on June 1. (ANI)

