New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday gave assurance regarding the grand old party's commitment to offer employment opportunities to the youth of the country and annouced a five-pointer list for a new 'Rozgar Revolution.'

The list included pointers such as 'Bharti Bharosa' (recruitment trust), confirmation for the first job, freedom from paper leaks, social security in the gig economy and financial assistance through 'Yuva Roshni.'

Also Read | India Sees Japan as a 'Natural Partner' in Its Journey, Development and Quest for Stability in Indo-Pacific, Says EAM S Jaishankar (Watch Videos).

Taking to his social media handle, the Congress Chief mentioned 'Youth Justice' and posted, "As soon as the Congress government is formed in 2024, a new employment revolution will begin by giving recruitment assurance to the youth of the country. Today the Congress Party is making a big announcement for crores of youth of this country, which has 5 main points."

The first point included 'Bharti Bharosa' or recruitment trust by the Congress party wherein the party guaranteed recruitment to the youth and asserted that all the 30 lakh vacancies in the Central Government would be filled.

Also Read | Telangana Road Accident: Three-Year-Old Killed, Four Others Injured After Being Hit by Water Tanker in Rangareddy District.

"This guarantee of Congress is for the youth of the country, in which first of all we guarantee recruitment confidence to all the youth. In which all the vacancies of around 30 lakhs in the Central Government will be filled. A timeline will be decided from paper submission to recruitment," read the post.

The second point said that the first job of the youth would be confirmed and that the grand old party would provide apprenticeship training to every Diploma or Degree holder youth below 25 years of age in the government or private sector.

The post read, "Even after having a degree, every second youth of the country is unemployed because they do not have proper apprenticeship training. Congress Party guarantees that by bringing a new right to apprenticeship law, we will provide apprenticeship training to every Diploma or Degree holder youth below 25 years of age in the government or private sector. All apprentices will be given an assistance of Rs 1 lakh i.e. Rs 8,500 per month in a year."

The post also mentioned freedom from paper leaks and said that the party would put an end to the paper leaks by bringing a new law.

"Today the situation in the country is such that recruitment does not come out for years, even if recruitment comes out, there is no paper. If there is paper, then paper gets leaked. Just imagine, children from villages and small towns coming to cities to study. Their parents spend their entire life to get them a government job. Therefore, the Congress Party guarantees that we will stop Paper Leak by bringing a new law," it said.

"Will ensure that all examinations are conducted in a fair manner. Their years of hard work should not go in vain. So that the future of crores of youth gets better every year. Their papers should be on time, recruitment should be done properly and they and their families should develop," added the post.

The fourth point said that Congress would offer social security in the gig economy for the welfare of the people.

"Rahul Gandhi met lakhs of people during Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. He met many people including truck drivers, mechanics, carpenters, delivery people, and taxi drivers. Rahul ji shared their sorrows and pains listened to their problems and came to know the difficult environmental conditions in which they are working in cities miles away from their villages. He heard and understood all the problems they face, how low their salaries are, all these things," the post said.

"After this, the Rajasthan government of Congress brought a social security law for the welfare of all these people. On the same lines, the Congress Party guarantees that we will bring a new law for social security and working conditions in the Gig Economy for crores of youth who are supporting themselves and their families by doing informal jobs," it said.

The fifth point stated financial assistance under 'Yuva Roshni' and stated that a fund would be created with an amount of Rs 5 thousand crore which will be distributed in all the districts of the country.

"The post said that the Congress Party guarantees that this fund would be given to youth below 30 years of age to start their own business - Startup. All these businesses will be for all the youth. This will create lakhs of jobs and money," read the post.

Congress's manifesto committee, led by former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, on Wednesday, handed over a copy of the draft manifesto to party President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in Delhi.

"From Green Revolution & White Revolution to Building PSUs, from Telecom & IT Revolution to Liberalisation, from Inclusive Governance to Rights-Based paradigm -- Indian National Congress has always been committed to the welfare and development of India," Kharge tweeted along with a picture of the committee members giving him a copy of the draft manifesto. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)