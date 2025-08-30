By Nishant Ketu

Bhubneswar (Odisha) [India], August 30 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reaffirmed Parliament's commitment to the welfare and empowerment of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), announcing that the "Bhubaneswar Agenda" will serve as a roadmap to build an inclusive, capable and just society by 2047, in line with the vision of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Also Read | 'Personal Attacks Against Family Members Unacceptable': Hardeep Singh Puri Slams Opposition for Alleged Abuses at PM Narendra Modi, Mother.

Speaking at the National Conference of Chairpersons of Committees on the Welfare of SCs and STs, Birla said the two-day dialogue had become a confluence of ideas, experiences, and innovations aimed at bringing positive transformation in the lives of disadvantaged communities.

"We are committed not only to their welfare but also to making them self-reliant. Through parliamentary committees, by adopting a constructive approach, we can bring about wide-ranging changes in their lives," Birla added.

Also Read | Maratha Morcha in Mumbai: 3-Member Panel to Hold Talks With Pro-Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil.

He underlined that the strength of democracy lies in ensuring constitutional safeguards and the effective implementation of government policies. He stated that parliamentary committees are not merely forums for criticism, but key institutions for monitoring welfare schemes, budget allocations, and the protection of legislative rights. They also ensure transparency and accountability in governance by preventing the misuse of funds.

Birla called upon state legislatures that do not yet have dedicated SC/ST welfare committees to constitute them immediately, so that comprehensive monitoring of welfare schemes can also take place at the state level.

Highlighting the role of education as the foundation of empowerment, the Speaker urged Committees to evaluate budget allocations for SC/ST education to ensure quality learning opportunities. The Speaker said that education not only shapes an individual's personality but also strengthens society as a whole. The rising contribution of SC/ST youth in technology, innovation, and professional fields occurs when they are given adequate opportunities.

Lok Sabha Speaker emphasised that the discussions and recommendations made during the conference will form the Bhubaneswar Agenda, a collaborative action plan for the Centre and states. He said that it will pave the way for long-term reforms to improve the socio-economic and educational status of SC/ST communities.

"Dialogue and deliberation have always been the driving forces of social change in our democracy. The ideas shared in this conference will bring positive transformation in the lives of millions. Parliamentary Committees will remain central to realising Babasaheb Ambedkar's vision of a just and inclusive India," Birla added.

The conference was also addressed by Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, Chairperson of Parliamentary Committee on Welfare of SC and ST, Lok Sabha, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Electronics and Information Technology and Health and Family Welfare, Mukesh Mahaling, and MLA Bhaskar Madhei.

The conference concluded with a pledge that both Parliament and state legislatures will work together to ensure that welfare policies reach the ground effectively, benefiting the most marginalised sections of society.

The theme of the Conference was "Role of Parliamentary and Legislative Committees in Welfare, Development and Empowerment of SCs and STs."

The First Conference of Chairpersons of Committees on the Welfare of SCs and STs was held way back in 1976 in New Delhi. Thereafter, successive Conferences have been held in 1979, 1983, 1987 and 2001, contributing to robust dialogue on the varied dimensions of welfare and constitutional safeguards for SCs and STs. However, it is for the first time that such a Conference is being organised outside Delhi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)