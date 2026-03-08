New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday flagged off the All-Women Bike Rally 2026, organised by Navbharat Times at Connaught Place in New Delhi, to mark the occasion of International Women's Day.

On this occasion, the Speaker extended his greetings to all citizens and described the role of women as crucial in nation-building.

Also Read | Nishant Kumar Joins JDU: Nitish Kumar's Son Enters Politics, Praises Father's 20 Years of Service to Bihar (Watch Video).

Birla stated that from the freedom movement to the rebuilding of modern India, women have provided strong leadership in every field. He noted that today, women in India are providing leadership from panchayats to Parliament and are becoming a strong foundation for the nation's development. Asserting that women in India are "second to none," he highlighted that they are setting new milestones in every field.

Praising the initiative by Navbharat Times, the Lok Sabha Speaker remarked that the rally conveys a powerful message of women's empowerment, confidence, and safety. He added that the media house has consistently run awareness campaigns aimed at fostering positive social change.

Also Read | Khandwa Horror: 90-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped by Four Men in Madhya Pradesh; SIT Formed for Investigation.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also attended the event and appreciated the courage and leadership demonstrated by women. Hundreds of participants took part in the bike rally, which aimed to spread the message of a strong, safe, and confident India.

Earlier, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya participated in the Fit India Pink Cyclothon in Kolkata today to celebrate International Women's Day, promoting women's fitness and cycling, according to a release.

Addressing participants, the Minister encouraged people to adopt cycling as a simple yet impactful way to maintain a healthy lifestyle while contributing to a cleaner environment. He noted that such initiatives help cultivate a culture of fitness and collective responsibility among citizens.

Highlighting the importance of women's participation in sports and public life, Mandaviya emphasised that empowering women is empowering society. "When women are empowered, families and society prosper, contributing directly to nation-building," he asserted. The Minister called for greater encouragement and opportunities for women and girls in sports and fitness activities, noting that inclusive participation strengthens communities and advances the nation's overall progress. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)