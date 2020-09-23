New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Lok Sabha will take up three Bills for consideration and passing on Wednesday.

The Major Port Authorities Bill,2020, The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation)Bill, 2020 and The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will be taken up by the Lower House for consideration and passing.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: BMC Declares Holiday For All Private & Govt Establishments, Except Emergency Due to Heavy Downpour & Waterlogging.

As per the Lok Sabha website, Mansukh Madaviya, Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge) will move--The Major Port Authorities Bill,2020,--the Bill to provide for the regulation, operation and planning of Major Ports in India and to vest the administration, control and management of such ports upon the Boards of Major Port Authorities and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration and passing.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will move--The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation)Bill, 2020-- the Bill for the regulation and supervision of the assisted reproductive technology clinics and the assisted reproductive technology banks, prevention of misuse, safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology services and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration and passing.

Also Read | Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 35, Search for More Victims Underway; Here's What We Know So Far.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move--The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020-- the Bill to amend the Factoring Regulation Act, 2011, be taken into consideration and passing.

Lok Sabha will meet on Wednesday at 6 pm instead of the usual time of 4 pm. The House has been meeting at 4 pm during the monsoon session of Parliament except on the first day. Speaker Om Birla informed the members about the change of timings in the House on Tuesday.

Three labour reform Bills -- Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, and the Code on Social Security, 2020 -- were passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The Lower House also passed--The Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020-- a Bill to include Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi as official languages of Jammu and Kashmir in addition to English and Urdu. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)