Mumbai, September 23: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for all private and government establishments, except emergency services, after severe waterlogging and heavy rainfall in many parts of the city. The commissioner has appealed to the public to come out of their homes only if necessary.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai from Tuesday evening causing severe waterlogging and disrupting the Mumbai local train services in the financial capital. The railway tracks continue to remain submerged following the heavy downpour in the city. Mumbai Rains: Local Trains Cancelled Amid Heavy Rainfall And Severe Waterlogging; IMD Predicts 'Cloudy Skies & Heavy Rains' For Today.

Due to waterlogging, many trains rescheduled/short terminated today. Mumbai-Bhubaneshwar special at 10 pm rescheduled. Up Trains Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai Special at Thane, Howrah-Mumbai Special at Thane, Hyderabad-Mumbai Special & Gadag-Mumbai at Kalyan short-terminated, said Central Railway.

Local trains have also been affected, services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT) and Thane railway station have been suspended. The harbour railway line between CSMT and Vashi has also been affected by the rainfall. On the Western Line, train services between Churchgate and Andheri railway stations are suspended. However, the services between Andheri and Virar railway stations remain operational.

BMC Declares Holiday For All Private & Govt Offices in Mumbai:

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation declares holiday for all pvt & govt establishments, except emergency services, after severe waterlogging and heavy rainfall in many parts of the city. Commissioner has appeared public to come out of their homes only if necessary: BMC. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/2sGbbtr1yT — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy sky with heavy rainfall in Mumbai for Wednesday. According to the weather department, suburban Mumbai witnessed actual rainfall of 23.4 mm on Tuesday, a departure of 129 per cent from the normal rainfall.

