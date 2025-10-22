Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday criticised the anti-corruption ombudsman body, Lokpal of India, for reportedly initiating the procurement of seven luxury BMW 330 Li (Long Wheel Base) vehicles, saying that the anti-corruption body has become a "jokepal".

Referring to the tender for the purchase of high-end foreign cars, Chaturvedi questioned the rationale behind the decision, especially when Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to advocate for the use of indigenous products under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

"The Lokpal was established in the country because the people of the nation were fed up with corruption. A massive movement took place, as a result of which a 7-member committee was formed, which was called Lokpal. To date, no such work of Lokpal has come to light that was done to curb corruption. Prime Minister Modi emphasises buying indigenous products, and these people are issuing a tender for a foreign car. Lokpal, which was created to fight corruption, is now itself embroiled in corruption. Therefore, I don't call it Lokpal anymore; it has instead become a 'Jokepal," Chaturvedi told ANI.

The remarks follow the Office of the Lokpal of India reportedly initiating the process of purchasing BMW 330 Li (Long Wheel Base) luxury cars by issuing a public tender.

As per reports, the Lokpal plans to acquire seven BMW 330 Li cars, with the total cost expected to exceed Rs 5 crore. Once the vehicles are delivered, BMW will reportedly conduct a week-long training programme for the Lokpal's drivers and staff, covering the vehicles' systems, safety features, and operational instructions.

The move has received criticism from Congress leaders as well, with the party's general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh calling Lokpal a "shockpal".

"Lokpal is not Lokpal any longer. It is 'Shokpal' and 'Shockpal'. Anna Hazare, Arvind Kejriwal, 'India Against Corruption', and the RSS did a lot of publicity in 2012 and 2013, emphasising the importance of the Lokpal. Now just look at the actions of the Lokpal itself. Which investigations have Lokpal initiated? Which people have they arrested?" Ramesh said.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram also expressed concern over the move. Drawing a comparison with the judiciary, he pointed out that even Supreme Court judges are allotted modest sedans, and questioned the need for BMW cars for Lokpal members.

"When Honourable judges of the Supreme Court are provided modest sedans, why do the Chairman and six members of the Lokpal require BMW cars? Why spend public money to acquire these cars? I hope that at least one or two members of the Lokpal have refused, or will refuse, to accept these cars," Chidambaram wrote on X. (ANI)

