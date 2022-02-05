New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): The Delhi Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday said that the drivers travelling alone in a car will not attract penalty for not wearing masks, said an order.

The order stated that Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its meeting held on February 2, 2022, noted that the positivity rate of COVID-19 infection has come down substantially and a majority of the population has been vaccinated.

Therefore, the DDMA decided that the lone drivers will be exempted from attracting penalties for not wearing masks.

DDMA in the year 2020 issued a notification through which The Delhi Epidemic Diseases, (Management of COVID-19) Regulations, 2020 was issued.

Not wearing face masks in public places has been made an offence under the notification.

"And, whereas, DDMA in its meeting held on February 4, 2022, noted that the positivity rate of COVID-19 infection has come down substantially and a majority of the population has been vaccinated," said the order.

"And therefore, the DDMA after examining all the relevant facts related to the issue of penal provisions for not adhering to the covid protocol of wearing of the mask at public places decided that in relation to the clause 3(h) (c) whereby not wearing of face mask/cover in all public places has been made an offence, the penalty under this provision of the said notification will not be applicable to a lone person in a self-driven four-wheeler vehicle," added the order. (ANI)

