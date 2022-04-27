Dehradun, Apr 27 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said the long-pending demands of the people were fulfilled under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He also said the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented soon in the state.

"For years Ram Lala was in a tent in Ayodhya. But under the leadership of the Centre, work on the construction of a Ram temple has already started there. We will soon be able to get the darshan of Ram Lala in a grand temple in Ayodhya," Dhami said at a function in Rudrapur.

Similarly, abrogation of Article 370 from Kashmir was also a long-pending demand which was fulfilled by the Narendra Modi government, he said.

"We had promised to implement a Uniform Civil Code if re-elected. We cleared the proposal for setting up a committee of experts to prepare a draft of the Uniform Civil Code at the very first meeting of our Cabinet. It will be implemented soon in the state. I also request other states to introduce it," Dhami said.

Thanking people for giving the BJP a huge mandate for the second consecutive time in Uttarakhand and breaking the myth of incumbent governments losing at the polls, he said the party was committed to fulfil the promises it had made to the people.

The state government has already initiated steps to fulfil those promises, he added.

"We have decided to give old age pension to both husband and wife, increase the daily remuneration for paryavaran mitras to Rs 500 and made budgetry provision for giving three LPG cylinders for free per year to each BPL family," Dhami said.

