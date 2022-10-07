New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Days after the United States imposed sanctions against a Mumbai-based petrochemical company on charges of selling Iranian petroleum products, India on Friday said it is looking into the issue.

The Indian private firm was among a number of global entities sanctioned by the US for allegedly selling Iranian petroleum products.

"That is a private company. This is a new development and we are looking into it," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, replying to a question.

Bagchi said the matter did not come up during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's talks with American officials during his recent visit to Washington.

"The subject did not come up during the external affairs minister's conversations," he said.

Asked about Washington's decision to provide a sustenance package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet, Bagchi said the US is aware of India's views and concerns on the matter.

"I would say that our views on the issue are very well known to the US side," he said.

The US plans to provide Foreign Military Sales (FMS) worth USD 450 million for hardware, software and spares for Pakistan's F-16 fighter fleet.

Last month, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed to US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin India's concerns over Washington's decision to provide a financial package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet.

Asked about Russia annexing four Ukrainian regions, Bagchi said India's overall position has been clear and consistent from the very beginning of the conflict.

"The global order is anchored on the principles of the UN charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all States," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)