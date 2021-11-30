New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge Tuesday wrote to Chairman of the House M Venkaiah Naidu requesting him to reconsider the matter of suspension of 12 MPs "in the larger interest of Parliamentary democracy" and revoke the suspensions.

In his letter, Kharge termed the suspension as an "unprecedented excessive action" for the unfortunate incidents in the last days of the 2021 Monsoon session of the Rajya Sabha.

"The Monsoon Session of the House concluded on August 11 and was prorogued by the President on August 31. If the House had only been adjourned and then reconvened without any prorogation, the argument of continuity would merit any justification," Mallikarjun Kharge's letter read.

"In view of the aforesaid anomalies and the denial of the right to be heard to the aggrieved members as per the principles of natural justice urge you to reconsider the matter of suspension of 12 MPs in the interest of Parliamentary democracy and revoke the suspension. We much want the House to function smoothly," it said.

The 12 members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.

The suspended members comprise six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM: Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress; Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM; and, Binoy Viswam of CPI. (ANI)

