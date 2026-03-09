New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, arrived at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office on Monday for a meeting of party MPs.

The Congress Lok Sabha MPs are scheduled to meet at 10:30 AM today at the CPP office in Parliament.

Meanwhile, as the second part of the Budget Session is set to begin today, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh called for a full-fledged discussion in Parliament on the evolving situation in West Asia.

In a post on X, Jairam said that the problems with Ministerial statements are that they convey the information which is already known, with MPs not allowed to seek clarifications or ask questions.

"It has been let known that the External Affairs Minister will make a statement in both Houses of Parliament on the situation in West Asia. The problems with such Ministerial statements are that (i) they convey little of value over and above that is already known; and more importantly (ii) MPs are not given an opportunity to seek clarifications or ask questions," he said.

"What the Opposition wants is a full-fledged debate. On April 8 2003 there was a spirited debate in the Lok Sabha on the US invasion of Iraq and a resolution was even passed condemning it. This was when Mr. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who knew his Rajdharma, was the PM," the Congress MP posted.

Jairam Ramesh's remarks come in light of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's scheduled statement in the Lok Sabha regarding the evolving situation in West Asia. According to the Lok Sabha's list of business issued on Sunday, Jaishankar will brief members on the recent developments in the region.

According to sources, the Opposition is set to raise the issue of escalating Iran-US/Israel conflict and the issue of US waivers for crude oil purchases in both Houses of Parliament today. (ANI)

