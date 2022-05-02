Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 2 (ANI): After the by-election to the Thrikkakara assembly constituency in Kerala was announced, the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly and Congress leader VD Satheesan on Monday said he will start campaigning tomorrow and will announce candidate soon.

"We have an organizational structure in Thrikkakara that works like a very well-oiled machine. The organizational structure of the Congress and the UDF is very strong. We were ready to face the election at any time," Satheesan told mediapersons.

"We have started working on the basics of a typical election campaign. We will start our election campaign tomorrow. The candidate will be announced as soon as possible," he added.

He further claimed that the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate will win a landslide victory in Thrikkakara.

Byelection to the Thrikkakara assembly constituency in Kerala will be held on May 31. The counting of votes will take place on June 3.

The notification for the bypoll will be issued on May 4. Nominations could be submitted till May 11.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of senior Congress leader P T Thomas on December 22 last year. (ANI)

