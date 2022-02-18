Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 18 (ANI): A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Rajasthan's Jaipur on Friday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

An earthquake occurred around 8 am at a depth of 5 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 18-02-2022, 08:01:24 IST, Lat: 27.55 & Long: 75.19, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 92 km NW of Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," NSC said in a tweet.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

