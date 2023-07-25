Amaravati (AP), Jul 24 (PTI) A low-pressure area has formed off the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, the weather office here said on Monday.

It is likely to transform into a depression by Wednesday, it said.

The meteorological department has forecast very heavy rainfall on Tuesday in the Bapatla, Krishna and West Godavari districts

All other districts of Andhra Pradesh, except Anantapur, Sri Satya Sai, Annamayya, Tirupati and Chittoor, may witness heavy rain.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada city and its surrounding villages witnessed intermittent rainfall throughout Monday.

