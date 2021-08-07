Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 (ANI): An incident of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) gas leak was reported at Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday.

Fire brigade officials reached the spot. No injuries or causalities have been reported so far.

Also Read | Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Maharashtra, Gujarat To Witness Reduced Rainfall During Next 5 Days, IMD Predicts Heavy Rains for Northeastern States.

Thee Medical Superintendent of the Kasturba Hospital informed that patients have been evacuated and shifted to the other building.

Out of the 58 patients shifted from the hospital, 20 are COVID-19 patients, the official said. (ANI)

Also Read | National Handloom Day 2021: PM Narendra Modi Praises Tokyo Olympics Silver Medalist Mirabai Chanu for Promoting Handloom Sector.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)