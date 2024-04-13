Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], April 13 (ANI): Congress leader and party's Lok Sabha candidate from Behrampore, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday entered into a heated argument with a TMC worker while campaigning in the constituency.

The incident happened while the Congress leader was going home after campaigning in Baharampur on Saturday.

"While I was going home after campaigning, a few people came and started chanting 'Go back' slogan. When I got out of the car, they started saying that I haven't done anything in the past 5 years," Adhir said.

In a video shared by the TMC, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is seen pushing a TMC worker while during the scuffle.

Meanwhile, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused the TMC of always obstructing his campaigning, stating that the same thing that happened during the previous election (West Bengal Assembly election 2023) is happening again now.

"The TMC did the same thing during the last elections. Whenever I went to campaign in the city, they would try to block my path on the day of voting or even before voting. They would sit in front of my car and shout, 'Go back'. This happened repeatedly until the day of voting. I saw this during the last election and I am seeing it happen again now," he said.

Five-time MP from West Bengal and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will contest against Trinamool Congress candidate and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan in Baharampur.

The voting for the Baharampur Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on May 13.

Elections in the 42 parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal will be held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC won 34 seats in the state, while the BJP had to settle for just 2 seats. The CPI (M) won 2 seats, while the Congress bagged 4.

However, the BJP came up with a much-improved showing in the 2019 polls, winning 18 seats against the TMC's 22. The Congress's tally dropped to just 2 seats, while the Left scored a blank. (ANI)

