New Delhi, April 2: The second meeting of the BJP's newly formed Election Manifesto Committee is likely to be held on April 4, sources said. According to to party sources, the BJP's manifesto for the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections is likely to be titled 'Modi Ki Guarantee', his campaign pitch for the upcoming electoral contest.

Further, the sources indicated that the BJP could make some big promises to farmers in its list of poll pledges. The same could be significant as farmer unions have been massing at Dlelhi's borders along with their tractors to press for a host of demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP (minimum support price), loan write-offs, and withdrawal of police cases against them during earlier protests, among others. Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Releases List of 112 Candidates for Vidhan Sabha Polls, Fields Jayanta Kumar Sarangi From Puri; Check Full List Here

The BJP might announce a hike in the fiscal assistance to farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. The inaugural meeting of the BJP's manifesto committee was held on Monday under the leadership of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, with the discussions centering on suggestions and feedback received from the public.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, the co-convener of the BJP Manifesto Committee led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, said at a press conference on Monday, "There were eight Union Ministers, including Rajnath Singh, three Chief Ministers, Bhupendra Patel, Vishnu Dev Sai, Dr. Mohan Yadav, and many other senior leaders who are members of the committee, who remained present and had a meaningful discussion."

"BJP takes each and every issue seriously in every Sankalp Patra, discusses it and includes it in the Sankalp Patra . Our party has a robust mechanism by which the Sankalp Patra is prepared. This is an initial manifesto and it will be finalised in a few days," he added. Everyone gave their suggestions on different topics, what can be done on their valuable topics, what kind of developed 'India@2047' will be, what will be the outline of the party, what will be the outline of the government. Regarding this, the resolution letter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third term was discussed, said Piyush Goyal at the press conference. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Among 40 Star Campaigners of BJP in Uttarakhand for General Polls

With the formation of the BJP's manifesto committee for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the party has kicked off the process for its preparation, which is to showcase the roadmap for a 'Viksit Bharat' and held its first meeting on Monday. The 27-member manifesto committee led by senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh has 11 ministers besides four chief ministers of the party-ruled states.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been appointed the convener of the committee, while Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal has been made the co-convener. The manifesto committee also has one BJP leader from each of the minority communities, including Sikhs, Muslims and Christians. Earlier, The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday announced the Election Manifesto Committee for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19.The counting of votes will take place on June 4. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 282 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 44 seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 52 seats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)